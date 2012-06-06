Ex-SEC Chief Harvey Pitt calls Nasdaq move 'too limited'

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
NEW YORK, June 6 Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Harvey Pitt on Wednesday commended Nasdaq OMX for its initiative to compensate clients for its handling of Facebook Inc's bungled initial public offering last month, but he called the steps "too limited."
The harm caused by Nasdaq's failures easily exceed the $40 million the exchange has set aside, Pitt said, responding to a query by e-mail. He also said there does not seem to be any rationale for how the number was arrived at or why it is fair.
Nasdaq "deserves kudos for taking the bull by the horns, and not waiting for the SEC to finish its review," Pitt said. "But I think the steps it has taken - while positive - are too limited. The dollar estimates for harm caused by Nasdaq's failures easily exceed - several times over - the $40 million it has set aside."
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.