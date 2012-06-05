Nasdaq moves to compensate Facebook investors-WSJ

NEW YORK, June 5 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
is telling brokers it plans to submit on Wednesday the first
step in the exchange group's bid to compensate investors for
problems tied to Facebook Inc.'s IPO last month, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
is expected to come with details from Nasdaq on plans to make up
some losses sustained by banks and trading firms, which
collectively have been estimated above $100 million, the
newspaper said, citing those sources.
Nasdaq declined to comment on Tuesday.
Facebook shares have fallen 32 percent since the IPO when
technical glitches resulted in a 30-minute delay of the IPO,
unconfirmed trades and losses by market makers and retail
investors.
Nasdaq OMX's plan to pay back brokers has been slowed by
regulatory questions centered on exchanges' ability to
compensate customers, the WSJ reported, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The newspaper said that a total of $13 million earmarked by
Nasdaq for Facebook losses likely would not come close to
appeasing brokers and market-making firms that have privately
expressed frustration with a slow-moving process that has left
them in a holding pattern for more than two weeks.
"We don't have a clear line of sight yet from the Nasdaq," a
broker-dealer executive told the Journal.