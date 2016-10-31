Facebook says will remove fewer pictures, stories after Vietnam photo row

| OSLO
OSLO Oct 31 Facebook will allow more
content on its platform that it would have earlier removed
because it violated its standards, a senior company executive
said on Monday, following the controversy over the removal of an
iconic Vietnam War photo.
His comments come after a dispute in September between the
company and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg after Facebook
deleted the photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack,
called "The Terror of War".
"We have made a number of policy changes after The Terror of
War photo. We have improved our escalation process to ensure
that controversial stories and images get surfaced more
quickly," said Patrick Walker, Facebook's director of media
partnership for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"(And) in the weeks ahead, we are going to begin allowing
more items that people find newsworthy, significant or important
to the public interest, even if they might otherwise violate our
standards," Walker told a meeting of the Association of
Norwegian Editors in Oslo, to which he was invited following the
row, by both the association and the Norwegian culture minister.
"We will work with our community and partners to explore
exactly how to do this," he said. "Our intent is to allow more
images and stories without posing a safety risk or showing
graphic images to minors or others who do not want to see them."
Facebook re-instated the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph
after Solberg and others accused Facebook of censorship and of
editing history by erasing the image from their accounts under
its restrictions on nudity.
Facebook backed down, ruling that the historical importance
of the photo outweighed the company's nudity rules.
