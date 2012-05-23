UPDATE 3-NYSE pitches listing to Facebook after IPO mess-source

* Exchange denies any discussions on listing transfer
* Reports emerge as Facebook-Nasdaq tension mounts
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23 Facebook Inc is
considering a stock-listing proposal put forward by the New York
Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the situation told
Reuters, in the wake of a disappointing initial public offering
last week on the rival Nasdaq bourse.
Facebook has exchanged phone calls and emails with NYSE
Euronext and are considering their pitch, the source
said without elaborating on specifics.
The exact details of the NYSE's pitch to Facebook could not
immediately be learned. Bloomberg cited a source as saying the
proposal involved Facebook switching its listing from the
Nasdaq. But NYSE Euronext said it had held no such discussions
with the company.
"There have been no discussions with Facebook regarding
switching their listing in light of the events of the last week,
nor do we think a discussion along those lines would be
appropriate at this time," the U.S. exchange said in a
statement.
Facebook and the banks that took it public, including Morgan
Stanley, face questions over a $16 billion IPO that
culminated in a Nasdaq debut plagued by technical glitches. The
debut, on May 18, was pushed back half an hour and later led to
delays in order confirmations, frustrating traders.
Facebook's shares have fallen more than 15 percent from
their $38 IPO price to a close of $32 on Wednesday.
Tensions have arisen between Facebook and the Nasdaq - the
preferred home for most technology companies - since the
troubled Friday opening.
Analysts say the NYSE could take advantage of the botched
coming-out party as it battles the tech-laden Nasdaq for
high-profile IPOs.
Still, switching exchanges so soon after an IPO would be
highly unusual, said Morningstar analyst Gaston Ceron. He noted
that only a very small number of companies every year switch the
exchanges that they are listed on.
"It would sound like a very unusual development if they were
to switch so quickly, but then again this is an unusual IPO,"
said Ceron.
On Wednesday, shareholders filed a lawsuit against the No. 1
social network and its lead adviser, accusing them of hiding the
company's weakened growth forecasts ahead of the IPO, which
rivals General Motors as the second-largest U.S. debut.
A Facebook spokesman declined to comment. Nasdaq
representatives were not immediately available.