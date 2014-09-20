Facebook's Oculus unveils new virtual reality prototype device

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 Facebook Inc's
Oculus VR unit announced an upgraded prototype of its virtual
reality headset that has higher resolution and built-in audio,
but the company said it is not ready to sell a device to
consumers.
The new Crescent Bay device also is lighter than the most
recent prototype of the Oculus Rift headset the company has made
available to developers, Chief Executive Brendan Iribe said on
Saturday at an Oculus developers conference in Hollywood.
"This is not the consumer product," Iribe said. But he added
that "it is much, much closer."
Facebook, the world's largest social network, acquired
two-year-old Oculus in July for $2 billion, making a bet that
the untested technology will emerge as a new social and
communications platform.
The Oculus Rift goggles create a 360-degree view that
immerses players in fantasy settings. Users mount the device on
their heads with a strap.
