Head of Facebook's Oculus steps down to lead new PC VR unit

Dec 13 The chief executive of Oculus, Facebook
Inc's virtual reality business, said on Tuesday he would
step down to head a newly created personal computer-focused VR
division within Oculus.
Brendan Iribe said in a blog post that Oculus is also
creating a unit focused on mobile VR, which will be led by
software head, Jon Thomason. (ocul.us/2hpY70n)
"With this new role, I can dive back into engineering and
product development ... pushing the state of VR forward with
Rift, research and computer vision," Iribe said.
Oculus started shipping its highly awaited Rift headset,
which retails for $599, in March. It competes with Sony Corp's
PlayStation VR headset and HTC Corp's Vive.
Iribe said he and Thomason would work with Facebook Chief
Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer to find a new leader for
Oculus.
Facebook paid $2 billion for Oculus in 2014, believing it to
be the next major computing platform. Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg said in October that Oculus would spend $500 million
to fund VR content development.
Oculus is working on an affordable standalone VR headset not
tethered to PCs or consoles.
