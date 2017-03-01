Oculus cuts price for Rift and Touch

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus said on Wednesday it has cut the all-in price for its Rift and Touch products by $200.
The virtual reality headset, Rift, and motion controller Touch will together retail for $598.
"We believe this lower entry price will attract consumers to PC VR (virtual reality for personal computers) at a faster pace," Jason Rubin, Oculus' vice president of content said.
Rift used to retail for $599 while Touch for $199. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business