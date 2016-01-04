UPDATE 1-Oculus to take preorders for Rift from Wednesday

(Adds details, background)
Jan 4 Oculus, the virtual reality company owned
by Facebook Inc, said on Monday it would take preorders
for its much-awaited virtual reality headset, Rift, from
Wednesday.
The Rift would come bundled with the game, Lucky's Tale, and
a multiplayer space combat game, EVE: Valkyrie, Oculus said in a
blog post. (ocul.us/1PbgWtL)
The blog post did not contain any further information such
as pricing of the headset.
Rift "remains on schedule to ship in Q1," Oculus had said in
a blog post last week. (ocul.us/1PbkkVt)
However, the touch controller, a pair of motion controllers,
would be delayed and shipped only in the second half of 2016,
the company had said.
In September, Oculus and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
unveiled a new version of Gear VR virtual reality
headset for $99.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)