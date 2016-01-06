Facebook's Oculus prices Rift virtual reality headset at $599

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, said the Rift, its much-awaited virtual reality headset, is priced at $599.
Oculus expects to start shipping the headset in May, according to the company's website. (ocul.us/1mGlrW9)
The Rift will be shipped at the end of March to 20 countries initially, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on the social networking site.
"More than 100 virtual reality games and other experiences are coming this year," he said. (on.fb.me/1mGlPUO)
Oculus said on Monday that the Rift, which comes bundled with the games "Lucky's Tale" and "EVE: Valkyrie", could be preordered from Wednesday. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment