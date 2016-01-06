Facebook's Oculus prices Rift virtual reality headset at $599

Jan 6 Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, said the Rift, its much-awaited virtual reality headset, is priced at $599.

Oculus expects to start shipping the headset in May, according to the company's website. (ocul.us/1mGlrW9)

The Rift will be shipped at the end of March to 20 countries initially, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on the social networking site.

"More than 100 virtual reality games and other experiences are coming this year," he said. (on.fb.me/1mGlPUO)

Oculus said on Monday that the Rift, which comes bundled with the games "Lucky's Tale" and "EVE: Valkyrie", could be preordered from Wednesday. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)