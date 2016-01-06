UPDATE 1-Facebook's Oculus prices Rift virtual reality headset at $599

(Adds details)

Jan 6 Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, said the Rift, its much-awaited virtual reality headset, was priced at $599.

The Rift will initially be shipped from March 28 to 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK and the United States, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

However, the Oculus shopping cart displayed May as the expected shipping month. (ocul.us/1mGlrW9)

Rift will also be available in limited locations at select retailers starting in April, according to the blog post. (ocul.us/1Juovz3)

The Rift box will include the headset with built-in headphones and mic, sensor, an Xbox One controller and an Oculus Remote, a new input device that helps users navigate through the Oculus store or explore video content.

The company also said that bundles that include an Oculus Ready PC and a Rift would be available for preorder in February starting at $1,499.

Oculus Chief Executive Brendan Iribe said in May that the Rift and the computer needed to run it were expected to cost around $1,500.

"More than 100 virtual reality games and other experiences are coming this year," Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on the social networking site. (on.fb.me/1mGlPUO)

Oculus said on Monday that the Rift, which comes bundled with the games "Lucky's Tale" and "EVE: Valkyrie", could be preordered from Wednesday.