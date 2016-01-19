UPDATE 1-U.S. lawsuit against founder of Facebook's Oculus can proceed, judge says

(Adds background on lawsuit)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 19 Part of a lawsuit can
proceed against the founder of Facebook's virtual reality
glasses unit Oculus VR Inc, but a U.S. judge also dismissed
several claims filed by another company which alleged the Oculus
founder had passed off its confidential information as his own.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled on
Saturday that a breach of contract claim could proceed against
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey. However, Alsup dismissed other
civil claims brought by Total Recall Technologies, including
fraud.
Representatives for Facebook, which acquired Oculus for $2
billion in 2014, as well as attorneys for Total Recall
Technologies could not immediately be reached for comment.
Facebook's Oculus acquisition was its first hardware deal,
as the company sought a way into the fast-growing wearable
devices arena.
Hawaii-based Total Recall Technologies said it hired Luckey
in 2011 to build a prototype head-mounted display. Luckey signed
a confidentiality agreement, according to the lawsuit filed last
year.
In 2011 and 2012, Luckey received feedback and information
to improve the design of the display, Total Recall claimed. It
said Luckey used information he learned from his partnership
when he launched a Kickstarter campaign for his own head-mounted
display called the Oculus Rift, according to the lawsuit.
Luckey disputes the claims and calls the lawsuit "a brazen
attempt to secure for itself a stake in Oculus VR's recent
multi-billion dollar acquisition by Facebook."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Total Recall Technologies vs. Palmer Luckey and
Oculus VR, Inc., 15-2281.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia
Osterman)