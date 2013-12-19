版本:
Zuckerberg to sell Facebook shares worth about $2.3 bln

Dec 19 Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will sell 41.4 million shares worth about $2.3 billion as part of an offering of 70 million Class A common shares of the social network.

Facebook shares were down 4 percent at $53.54 before the bell.
