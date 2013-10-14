UPDATE 1-Onavo buy to boost Facebook's plan to widen Internet access

* Facebook is paying between $150 and $200 million - report
* Onavo's mobile app helps people cut mobile data costs
Oct 14 Facebook Inc bought Israeli mobile
app-maker Onavo to use its data-saving capabilities for a
project aimed at making the Internet available to billions of
people round the world who are not online.
Onavo's mobile app helps people cut mobile phone costs
through more efficient use of data and claims to get up to five
times more out of a data plan.
Onavo's data-saving feature is likely to help Facebook in
its plans to provide internet access to underserved communities
by working out ways to reduce the amount of data downloads
required to run mobile internet applications.
"We expect Onavo's data compression technology to play a
central role in our mission to connect more people to the
internet, and their analytic tools will help us provide better,
more efficient mobile products," a Facebook spokeswoman told
Reuters.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has enlisted several technology
companies to help him in a project aimed at making Internet
access affordable to all.
Facebook is paying between $150 million and $200 million,
the Calcalist financial news website said, making it one of the
largest deals by the social network after its $1 billion
acquisition of photo-sharing app developer Instagram last year.
"Facebook made a build versus buy decision, likely
concluding it would be smarter to buy Onavo then to try to
develop a similar suite of products itself," Wedbush Securities
analyst Michael Pachter said.
Three-year-old Onavo, which could not be immediately reached
for comment, said in a blog that once the transaction closes its
mobile utility application will run as a standalone brand.
The Israeli company makes free apps for Apple Inc's
iOS and Google Inc's Android platforms.
Apps, short for applications, are small pieces of software
that do useful or fun things on cellphones. The huge number and
variety of apps in Apple and Google stores are a key factor that
has helped the companies emerge as dominant players in the
lucrative smartphone market.
Onavo has raised $13 million in venture capital, according
to Calcalist. Its investors are Sequoia Capital, Magma Venture
Partners, Horizons Ventures and Motorola Mobility Ventures.
Onavo will keep its Israeli offices, making this the first
time Facebook will run a research and development center in
Israel, according to the Haaretz news website.
When Facebook acquired Israeli companies Snaptu in 2011 and
Face.com in 2012, it transferred the employees to its own
offices in California, where Onavo already has offices.