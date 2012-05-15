UPDATE 1-Facebook options seen listed on May 29

By Doris Frankel
May 15 Traders will have their first crack at
using options to hedge their bets or speculate on Facebook
shares in two weeks, when U.S. options exchanges expect to list
contracts on the hot new stock.
Facebook shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock
Market this Friday. The world's No. 1 social network plans to
raise more than $12 billion in its highly anticipated initial
public offering this week.
The International Securities Exchange plans to offer
options on Facebook on Tuesday, May 29, the
all-electronic options market said on Tuesday. The options
listing date is contingent upon a successful completion of
Facebook's IPO, ISE said in a statement.
Other U.S. options exchanges are expected to follow suit as
long as certain thresholds, including trading volumes, are met.
May 29 is the first date that options trading could begin, a
spokesman for exchange operator CBOE Holdings said.
ISE is owned by derivatives exchange Eurex, which is
co-owned by Deutsche Boerse. CBOE operates the
Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. options market.