UPDATE 1-Facebook options seen listed on May 29

By Doris Frankel

May 15 Traders will have their first crack at using options to hedge their bets or speculate on Facebook shares in two weeks, when U.S. options exchanges expect to list contracts on the hot new stock.

Facebook shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market this Friday. The world's No. 1 social network plans to raise more than $12 billion in its highly anticipated initial public offering this week.

The International Securities Exchange plans to offer options on Facebook on Tuesday, May 29, the all-electronic options market said on Tuesday. The options listing date is contingent upon a successful completion of Facebook's IPO, ISE said in a statement.

Other U.S. options exchanges are expected to follow suit as long as certain thresholds, including trading volumes, are met. May 29 is the first date that options trading could begin, a spokesman for exchange operator CBOE Holdings said.

ISE is owned by derivatives exchange Eurex, which is co-owned by Deutsche Boerse. CBOE operates the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. options market.