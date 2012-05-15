UPDATE 2-Facebook options seen listed on May 29

* Facebook shares set to begin trading on Friday
* Facebook options expected to trade on ISE on May 29
* Other exchanges to follow, if trading volume threshold met
By Doris Frankel
May 15 Traders will have their first crack at
using options to hedge their bets or speculate on the direction
of Facebook shares in two weeks, when U.S. options exchanges
expect to list contracts on the hot new stock.
"There is a lot of excitement around Facebook and investors
are anxious to trade it by any means possible, either through
the stock or its options," said TD Ameritrade chief derivatives
strategist J.J. Kinahan.
"So it is not surprising that the options exchanges are
finding a way to make that happen as fast and efficient as
possible."
Facebook shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock
Market this Friday.
Facebook, the No. 1 social network, expects to raise $12
billion in what would be Silicon Valley's largest-ever initial
public offering, dwarfing Google Inc's 2004 market debut.
Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday raised
its target price range for the IPO to between $34 and $38 per
share.
The International Securities Exchange was the first on
Tuesday to announce that it plans to offer options on Facebook
on Tuesday, May 29. The all-electronic options market
said the options listing date is contingent upon a successful
completion of Facebook's IPO. ISE is owned by derivatives
exchange Eurex, which is co-owned by Deutsche Boerse.
Other U.S. options exchanges are expected to follow suit as
long as certain thresholds, including trading volumes, are met.
May 29 is the first date that options trading could begin on the
Chicago Board Options Exchange and the C2 options market, a
spokesman for exchange operator CBOE Holdings said.
Investors use options to take advantage of their bullish or
bearish view of the stock at a lower cost and lower risk than
owning the stock outright. They also offer a way to manage the
risk and exposure of their stock holdings.