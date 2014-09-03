版本:
2014年 9月 4日

Facebook goes down for some U.S. users

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Facebook Inc went down for an unknown number of U.S. users on Wednesday afternoon, in what appeared to be the latest outage to affect the world's largest social network.

Several users reported getting an error message, "unable to connect to the Internet" when attempting to sign in. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
