公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 29日 星期二

Facebook.com down for some users

Sept 28 Facebook Inc's social media website was inaccessible for some users on Monday afternoon, its second outage in less than a week.

A message displayed on facebook.com said "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

Facebook could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

