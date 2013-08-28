In Facebook's first pay vote, tough love from an old friend

Aug 28 Some of Mark Zuckerberg's mutual fund
backers delivered a tough message on compensation for the
leaders of Facebook Inc.
Fidelity Investments, led by its $98 billion Contrafund, was
among those voting against the pay of the social media company's
top leaders in a nonbinding contest at its annual meeting in
June, its first since going public.
Securities filings show other funds voting against the pay
included Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust and
Franklin Resources' Franklin Growth Fund.
While the funds' exact objection was not spelled out, one
reason could be perks. Facebook Chief Executive Zuckerberg was
paid $1.99 million in 2012, according to its proxy filing, much
less than other executives, like Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg, who received $26.2 million.
Yet ISS, the influential proxy adviser to institutional
shareholders, recommended votes "against" the compensation. It
questioned practices such as stock awards and the $1.2 million
spent on Zuckerberg's personal use of aircraft in 2012.
Although shareholders backed Facebook's executive pay by a
wide margin, the ballots cast by Fidelity - Facebook's largest
outside shareholder and a longtime investor - show how dynamics
have changed for Facebook now that it is a publicly traded firm,
said Edward Hauder, a senior adviser at Exequity LLP, a
Chicago-based executive compensation consulting firm.
Mutual fund managers, like Contrafund's William Danoff, may
remain fans of the social media darling as an investment. But
fund votes are generally controlled by separate departments that
bring a cold policy analysis to proxy voting.
"It's just business," said Hauder.
A Facebook spokesman declined to comment.
The votes at Facebook are just one sample from a trove of
material filed by asset managers this month.
Although big mutual fund firms dominate shareholder lists
across the S&P 500, fund executives rarely discuss how they
voted in particular proxy contests - making their annual filings
a rare look under the hood.
At the same time, corporate shareholder meetings have heated
up due both to shareholder discontent after the financial
crisis and activist investors and labor groups conducting more
aggressive campaigns. For instance, activists had urged a
measure to require an independent chairman at JPMorgan Chase
Co. which was not approved.
Filings for Fidelity's Contrafund and another well-known
vehicle, Magellan, showed they voted against that measure, which
would have split the roles of current chair and chief executive
Jamie Dimon.
Activists also campaigned against the chairman of Occidental
Petroleum Corp., Ray Irani, who did not win a majority of
votes and stepped down from its board. BlackRock Inc.'s
representative, Global Allocation Fund, voted against
Irani and against the shareholder resolution at JPMorgan, but it
also opposed three JPMorgan directors.
Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio said the company would
not comment on particular votes and said its funds vote
according to company policy. As posted on the firm's website,
the policy holds that Fidelity funds will "generally vote for
proposals to ratify executive compensation unless such
compensation appears misaligned with shareholder interests or
otherwise problematic," taking into account factors such as
whether a company has an independent compensation committee.
At its June 11 meeting, Facebook shareholders voted in favor
of its compensation by 5.7 billion votes to 404 million votes.
Federal rules require large corporations to hold the
non-binding "Say on Pay" votes, whose frequency is determined by
shareholders. Facebook had recommended the votes be held once
every three years.
As with the vote on pay itself, Facebook's position
prevailed, with 5.6 billion votes in favor of voting once every
three years, 14.9 million votes in favor of having the votes
held once every two years, and 533.8 million votes in favor of
an annual vote.
The Fidelity funds favored holding the vote annually.