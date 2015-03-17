REFILE-Facebook to allow users to send money to friends through Messenger

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects grammar in headline)
March 17 Facebook Inc said it is adding a new feature to its messaging app that allows friends to send and receive money through it.
Users can tap or click a dollar icon in a new chat window to send money to their friends, after they link a Visa or MasterCard debit card issued by a U.S. bank to their accounts. (bit.ly/1xvuNDm)
The free feature will roll out over the next few months for users in the United States who access Facebook Messenger through desktop computers or Google Inc's Android and Apple Inc's iOS operating systems on mobile devices.
Users can create a PIN or enable Touch ID if they have an iPhone to add a level of security to the payments.
Snapchat had launched a similar service last November, called Snapcash.
The mobile messaging company partnered with online payments company Square to allow Snapchat users to link their debit cards to their account and quickly send money to a contact by starting a chat on a smartphone. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
