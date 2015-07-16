Facebook's Oculus buys Israel gesture recognition firm Pebbles

TEL AVIV, July 16 Facebook's Oculus unit
said on Thursday it has agreed to buy Israeli gesture
recognition technology developer Pebbles Interfaces for an
undisclosed amount.
The announcement was made in a blog posted by Oculus.
Israel's Calcalist financial news website said the deal was
worth tens of millions of dollars.
While other companies pioneering the virtual reality field
focus on full-body movement, Pebbles' technology detects and
tracks hand movement. It is aimed primarily at gamers but also
has applications for TV, computers, or smartphone operation
while driving.
Recently Pebbles integrated its technology with Oculus
glasses, which translate finger gestures into virtual movement
through a camera mounted on the glass frame, Calcalist said.
Investors in Pebbles include Chinese mobile phone maker
Xiaomi, Israeli venture capital fund Giza and U.S.
storage firm SanDisk, Calcalist said.
