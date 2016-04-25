版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:53 BJT

UPDATE 1-Facebook developing camera app similar to Snapchat - WSJ

(Adds company's response)

April 25 Facebook Inc is developing a stand-alone camera app, similar to disappearing photo app Snapchat, to increase user engagement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The app, being developed by Facebook's "friend-sharing" team in London, is in its early stages and may never come to fruition, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/24fDRxN)

The company is also planning a feature that allows a user to record video through the app to begin live streaming, the newspaper reported.

Facebook declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

