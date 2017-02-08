Facebook doubles its bereavement leave for employees

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Feb 7 Facebook Inc is doubling its bereavement leave for employees and also introducing paid family sick time, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in an internet post.
"Facebook employees will have up to 20 days paid leave to grieve an immediate family member, up to 10 days to grieve an extended family member," Sandberg said in a Facebook post. (bit.ly/2k0imnj)
Previously, the company's employees had 10 days paid leave for immediate family and five for extended family.
Facebook also announced paid family sick time - three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness, like a child with the flu. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation