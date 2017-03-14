Facebook bars developers from using data for surveillance

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 13
barred software developers on Monday from using the massive
social network's data to create surveillance tools, closing off
a process that had been exploited by U.S. police departments to
track protesters
Facebook, its Instagram unit and rival Twitter Inc
came under fire last year from privacy advocates after the
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a report that
police were using location data and other user information to
spy on protesters in places such as Ferguson, Missouri.
In response to the ACLU report, the companies shut off the
data access of Geofeedia, a Chicago-based data vendor that said
it works with organizations to "leverage social media," but
Facebook policy had not explicitly barred such use of data in
the future.
"Our goal is to make our policy explicit," Rob Sherman,
Facebook's deputy chief privacy officer, said in a post on the
social network on Monday. He was not immediately available for
an interview.
The change would help build "a community where people can
feel safe making their voices heard," Sherman said.
Racially charged protests broke out in the St. Louis suburb
of Ferguson in the aftermath of the August 2014 shooting of
black teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer.
In a 2015 email message, a Geofeedia employee touted its
"great success" covering the protests, according to the ACLU
report based on government records.
Representatives of Geofeedia could not immediately be
reached for comment on Monday. The company has worked with more
than 500 law enforcement agencies, the ACLU said.
Geofeedia Chief Executive Officer Phil Harris said in
October that the company was committed to privacy and would work
to build on civil rights protections.
Major social media platforms including Twitter and Alphabet
Inc's YouTube have taken action or implemented
policies similar to Facebook's, said Nicole Ozer, technology and
civil liberties policy director at the ACLU of Northern
California.
Ozer praised the companies' action but said they should have
stopped such use of data earlier. "It shouldn't take a public
records request from the ACLU for these companies to know what
their developers are doing," she said.
It was also unclear how the companies would enforce their
policies, said Malkia Cyril, executive director of the Center
for Media Justice, a nonprofit that opposes government use of
social media for surveillance.
Inside corporations, "is the will there, without constant
activist pressure, to enforce these rules?" Cyril said.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Bernard Orr)