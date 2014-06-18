版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 18日 星期三 18:16 BJT

Irish judge rejects demand for probe into Facebook cooperation with NSA

DUBLIN, June 18 An Irish judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt by campaigners to force an investigation into Facebook's alleged sharing of data from EU users with the U.S. National Security Agency.

High Court Justice Gerard Hogan, who has jurisdiction because Facebook's European headquarters are based in Dublin, upheld an earlier decision by the country's data protection commissioner to refuse to investigate.

Ahead of the hearing, the campaign group europe-v-facebook indicated it planned to appeal any such decision. (Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐