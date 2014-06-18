Irish judge rejects demand for probe into Facebook cooperation with NSA

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
DUBLIN, June 18 An Irish judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt by campaigners to force an investigation into Facebook's alleged sharing of data from EU users with the U.S. National Security Agency.
High Court Justice Gerard Hogan, who has jurisdiction because Facebook's European headquarters are based in Dublin, upheld an earlier decision by the country's data protection commissioner to refuse to investigate.
Ahead of the hearing, the campaign group europe-v-facebook indicated it planned to appeal any such decision. (Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)
