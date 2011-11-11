Facebook near privacy settlement with FTC-report

* User consent needed for retroactive changes - report
* Settlement awaits approval by commissioners - report
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 10 Facebook is finalizing a
settlement with federal regulators over changes to its privacy
policies enacted two years ago, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The proposed settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission would resolve charges by privacy advocates that
Facebook engaged in deceptive behavior.
The settlement, which is awaiting final approval by
commissioners, would require Facebook to obtain consent from
its users for "material retroactive changes," according to the
Journal report on Thursday citing anonymous sources. And it
would subject Facebook to independent privacy audits for 20
years, the report said.
Facebook and the FTC declined to comment.
The settlement would follow a similar agreement between the
FTC and Web search leader Google Inc (GOOG.O) in March. In 2010
the FTC settled charges with Twitter, which alleged that the
social networking service had failed to safeguard its users'
personal information.
Facebook, the world's No. 1 Internet social network with
more than 800 million users, has often been criticized for its
privacy practices.
The FTC complaints against Facebook were brought by a group
of privacy advocacy organizations after the social network
introduced new privacy settings in 2009. The changes required
that certain personal profile information, such as a person's
gender and the city they reside in, be viewable to everyone.
Previously, Facebook users could limit the people to which that
information was visible.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)