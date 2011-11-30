UPDATE 3-Facebook settles privacy case with U.S. FTC

* FTC says Facebook must end deceptive privacy practices
* Facebook required to get 20 years worth of audits
* Zuckerberg says creating two new privacy officers
By Diane Bartz and Alexei Oreskovic
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 29 Facebook has
settled complaints that it disregarded its users' privacy,
agreeing to establish a raft of measures to better protect its 800
million members' data.
The settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on
Tuesday will require Facebook to obtain its users' consent for
certain changes to privacy settings and subject Facebook to 20
years of independent audits.
The deal comes as Facebook, the world's No.1 Internet social
networking company, is said to be gearing up for a massive $10
billion initial public offering next year, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Monday.
"I'm the first to admit that we've made a bunch of mistakes,"
co-founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a lengthy post on the
company's official blog on Tuesday.
He said a few "high-profile" mistakes, such as changes to the
service's privacy policy two years ago, "have often overshadowed
much of the good work we've done."
To ensure that Facebook did a better job, Zuckerberg said the
company had created two new corporate privacy officer positions to
oversee Facebook products and policy.
In its complaint, the FTC said that Facebook had repeatedly
violated laws against deceptive and unfair practices. For example,
it said Facebook promised users that it would not share personal
information with advertisers, but it did.
Also, the company had failed to warn users that it was
changing its website in December 2009 so that certain information
that users had designated as private, such as their "Friends
List," would be made public, the FTC said.
Chris Conley, policy attorney with the American Civil
Liberties Union of Northern California, said the settlement "makes
it clear that companies can't simply change the rules without
asking users' permission."
But he said that to keep pace with new technology, there was a
need for new laws and tools.
"We shouldn't have to struggle with complicated and constantly
shifting privacy settings just to keep control of our own personal
information," Conley said.
Facebook, which has more than 800 million users, has often
been criticized for its privacy practices since its founding in a
Harvard dorm room in 2004.
Earlier this year, the company came under fire for practices
related to its use of facial recognition technology to
automatically identify people appearing in the photos that are
shared on the service.
ABILITY TO INNOVATE
On a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, FTC officials
said the settlement did not expressly cover the use of facial
recognition technology.
They noted, however, that it was broadly crafted so that it
would prevent Facebook from deceiving consumers going forward.
Senator Al Franken said in a statement that the absence of
provisions covering Facebook's facial recognition technology was a
"gap" in the settlement that he would be "urging the FCC to
address."
If Facebook is found to have violated any of the provisions of
the settlement, the company is subject to fines of $16,000 per day
for each violation, FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said.
"Nothing in this order will restrict Facebook's ability to
innovate," said Leibowitz. But, he added, "Facebook's innovation
does not have to come at the expense of consumer privacy."
Under the settlement, which must be approved by an FTC
administrative law judge, Facebook is barred from being deceptive
about how it uses personal information, and is required to get
permission before changing the visibility of the personal
information users have posted.
Facebook noted that it had reversed some of the privacy
settings at issue in the FTC's complaint prior to the settlement,
including restoring users' ability to limit who sees their Friends
List. And it said it fixed a problem more than a year ago which
had "inadvertently" allowed advertisers to obtain the user ID
numbers of some Facebook members.
The settlement does not appear to directly impact Facebook's
current advertising-related business practices, in which marketers
can target ads to specific segments of Facebook's audience, based
on user traits such as location and gender, said Debra Aho
Williamson, an analyst at eMarketer.
"At this point we have no plans to change our forecasts over
Facebook's advertising revenue," she said, citing eMarketer's
estimate that Facebook will generate $3.8 billion in worldwide ad
revenue this year.
Still, the more stringent privacy requirements could
complicate Facebook's ability to roll out new features to its
broad base of users, as it competes with a rival social networking
service from Google.
In a statement, Facebook said that the settlement "strikes the
right balance between innovation and regulation, and gives us the
ability to introduce new sharing, connecting and control features
that will continue to improve Facebook."
The settlement follows a similar agreement in March between
the FTC and Google Inc over the Web search leader's
rollout of its own social network called Buzz.
In 2010, the FTC settled charges with Twitter, after the
agency alleged that the social networking service had failed to
safeguard users' personal information.
Ray Valdes, an analyst at industry research firm Gartner, said
he did not think the timing of the settlement was directly related
to Facebook's IPO plans.
"I don't think it's directly tied to the IPO. The IPO is still
off in the distance," he said, but added: "There's some
connection. I'd make more of a direct link if this was happening
in January."