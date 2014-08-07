Facebook to acquire Internet security company PrivateCore

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Facebook Inc said on
Thursday it will to acquire a company that helps protect the
computers and data centers that power Internet services.
Facebook did not disclose financial terms for the
acquisition of PrivateCore, which was founded in 2011 and is
based in Palo Alto, California. PrivateCore raised $2.25 million
in funding in 2012 from Foundation Capital.
Facebook, the world's largest Internet social network with
1.32 billion monthly users, said that PrivateCore's technology
can "validate and secure" server data and can protect computer
servers from "persistent malware, unauthorized physical access,
and malicious hardware devices."
"I've seen how much people care about the security of data
they entrust to services like Facebook," Facebook Chief Security
Officer Joe Sullivan wrote in a post on Facebook announcing the
deal.
The deal comes amid a growing number of high-profile data
breaches. Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that a
cybersecurity firm uncovered about 1.2 billion Internet logins
and passwords amassed by a Russian crime ring.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Leslie Adler)