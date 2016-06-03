Facebook board seeks curb in Zuckerberg control in event of founder's departure

June 2 Facebook Inc's board has proposed
removing Mark Zuckerberg's majority voting control in the event
of the social media giant's chief executive and founder deciding
to exit management at some point in future.
In a proxy filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, Facebook's board said it will ask
shareholders to vote on a proposal that would convert
Zuckerberg's Class B shares into Class A shares if he is no
longer in a leadership position.
As of June 2, Zuckerberg beneficially owned about 4 million
Class A shares and about 419 million Class B shares,
collectively representing about 53.8 percent of total
outstanding voting power and 14.8 percent of total outstanding
economic interests.
The proposed move - to be voted on at Facebook's annual
general meeting on June 20 - is designed to make sure a future
Facebook chief's management powers aren't limited, the board
said.
"These new terms thus ensure that we will not remain a
founder-controlled company after we cease to be a founder-led
company," the board said in the filing. (bit.ly/1Y5tYkP)
Under current provisions, Zuckerberg is allowed to hold
Class B shares and exercise majority voting control even if
leaves the company. Zuckerberg would also be allowed to pass his
Class B shares, and possibly his majority voting control, to
descendants after his death.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)