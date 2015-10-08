Facebook's "Like" button set to get more emotive

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 8 Facebook's trademark "Like" button is set to get more expressive.
The social network said on Thursday it is launching a pilot test of "Reactions", which will allow users to express a range of emotions including love, happiness, anger and sadness.
In a video accompanying a Facebook post by the company's chief product officer, Chris Cox, the "Reactions" buttons appear as animated emoticons and pop up when the "Like" button is long-pressed. (on.fb.me/1LBnXIG)
The company said it would start the pilot in Ireland and Spain on iOS, Android and desktops.
The feedback from the pilot test will be used to improve the feature and the company hopes "to roll it out to everyone soon," Cox wrote in the post. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
