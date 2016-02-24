UPDATE 3-"Wow": Facebook launches "Reactions" worldwide

(Adds Zuckerberg comment, context)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Arathy S Nair
WASHINGTON/BENGALURU Feb 24 Facebook users
around the globe can now do more than "like" a post. They can
love it, laugh at it or feel angered by it.
The social network rolled out "Reactions" - an extension of
the "Like" button - worldwide on Wednesday, to allow users to
express sadness, wow, anger, love and laughter.
In a video accompanying a blog post, the five new buttons
appear as animated emoticons that pop up when the "Like" button
is held down on mobile devices. The buttons appear on desktops
when users hover over the "Like" button.
Facebook launched a pilot of "Reactions" - which allowed
users to select from seven emotions including "Angry", "Sad",
"Wow" and "Like" - in Ireland and Spain in October.
The "Yay" emoticon, which was present in the pilot launch (on.fb.me/1LBnXIG),
was not seen in Wednesday's video (bit.ly/24oZ6yi).
"People wanted to express empathy and make it comfortable to
share a wider range of emotions," Zuckerberg wrote on his
Facebook page.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in September
the company was thinking of adding a "dislike" button, which
spearheaded a debate over whether it would increase cyber
bullying and negativity on the site. In October, the company
said it would expand its signature "Like" button with various
reactions.
The slow test and rollout of the expanded button - which
Zuckerberg has said is the company's biggest design change to
date - is a marked change from Zuckerberg's famous mantra, "move
fast and break things."
The company said it will also use "Reactions" to track user
behavior and for ad delivery.
"We will initially use any Reaction similar to a Like to
infer that you want to see more of that type of content,"
Facebook said in a separate blog post.(bit.ly/1TFzfOC)
The feature received mixed reviews from users on social
networking sites.
Many complained that they could not see the new emoticons,
while some were unhappy that Facebook did not launch a "dislike"
button.
Marina Cupo wrote on Facebook: "I would rather have had a
DISLIKE button and then attach an emotion instead if I want!"
Users have often responded negatively to similar changes on
other sites. Twitter, for example, replaced its
star-shaped "favorite" icon with a heart-shaped icon called
"like" in November. Users initially scorned the change, but
Twitter later said it increased activity on the site.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Yasmeen Abutaleb
in Washington; Editing by Robin Paxton, Ted Kerr and Phil
Berlowitz)