版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:10 BJT

Facebook third-quarter revenue rises 32 percent to $1.26 bln

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Facebook Inc's revenue rose 32 percent in the third quarter to $1.26 billion.

The world's No.1 online social network firm posted revenue of $954 million in the year-ago period. Its third-quarter revenue came in slightly above the average analyst expectation of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐