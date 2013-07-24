版本:
Facebook Q2 revenue grows

July 24 Facebook Inc said revenue in the second quarter was $1.813 billion, compared to $1.184 billion in the year ago period.

The world's largest social networking company earned $333 million in net income, or 13 cents a share, versus a net loss of $157 million, or 8 cent a share, in the year ago period.
