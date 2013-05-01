版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 04:10 BJT

Facebook first-quarter revenue up 38 percent

May 1 Facebook Inc reported revenue of $1.46 billion in the first quarter, up 38 percent from $1.06 billion in the year-ago period.

The world's largest social network posted net income of $219 million, or 9 cents a share, compared to $205 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐