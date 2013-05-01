UPDATE 1-Facebook first-quarter revenue up 38 percent

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Facebook Inc's first-quarter revenue increased 38 percent year-on-year, as the world's largest social network continued to grow its mobile advertising business.
Shares of Facebook were down 43 cents at $27 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Facebook said it earned $219 million, or 9 cents a share, in the first three months of the year, compared to $205 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding certain items, Facebook said it earned 12 cents a share.
Facebook's revenue in the first quarter totaled $1.46 billion, versus $1.06 billion in the year-ago period. The company said that mobile ads accounted for 30 percent of its total advertising revenue in the first quarter, up from 23 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict