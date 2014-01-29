版本:
Facebook 4th-quarter revenue rises 63 percent

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Facebook Inc's revenue increased 63 percent in the fourth quarter, as advertising on its mobile services continued to accelerate.

The world's No. 1 social networking company said revenue in the last three months of the year totaled $2.59 billion, beating the average analyst expectation of $2.33 billion.
