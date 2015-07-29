UPDATE 3-Facebook profit falls 9 pct as costs soar

(Adds more details from conference call, background; updates
share price)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Yasmeen Abutaleb
July 29 Facebook Inc reported quarterly
revenue that beat forecasts but its profit fell 9 percent as the
social media company sharply increased spending to boost mobile
revenue and future growth.
Expenses will grow 55 to 60 percent in 2015 from last year,
including an 82 percent jump in the second quarter to $2.77
billion, it added.
"We're investing in the next set of services and what will
be future investments like Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus,"
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in an interview on
Wednesday after the earnings report. She was referring to
Facebook's two messaging services and virtual reality headset
maker Oculus Rift, whose first product for consumers has yet to
be launched.
Messenger has more than 700 million users, and the app has
been downloaded more than 1 billion times on Android, Google
Inc's mobile operating system, Facebook said.
Over the coming months, Facebook will add new advertising
formats to photo-sharing app Instagram, which was launched in
Brazil, Germany and Japan in the second quarter, Sandberg added
on a conference call.
Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter said the costs and
spending met expectations. "We think the company has a lot of
opportunities ahead of it so we want to see them investing quite
heavily in those investments," he said.
Facebook shares fell more than 3 percent in after-hours
trading. As of Wednesday's close of $96.99, the stock has risen
24.3 percent this year, valuing the company at $276.4 billion.
Facebook, the world's largest social network, continued to
expand its reach, hitting 1.49 billion monthly active users as
of June 30, up 13 percent from a year earlier. Of these, 1.31
billion accessed the service through mobile devices, a rise of
23 percent.
Daily active users increased to 968 million in June, up 17
percent from the same month last year.
Market research firm FactSet StreetAccount had predicted
1.48 billion monthly active users, with 1.29 billion on mobile,
and 960 million daily active users.
"It's particularly impressive that users are more engaged
than ever before - that the percentage of monthly users who
visit every day continues to grow," said Nate Elliott, an
analyst with Forrester Research.
For the quarter, revenue jumped to $4.04 billion from $2.91
billion.
Net income attributable to stockholders fell to $715
million, or 25 cents per share, from $788 million, or 30 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the Menlo Park, California-based company
earned 50 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected
earnings of 47 cents per share on revenue of $3.99 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding the impact of the stronger dollar, revenue would
have been about $33 million higher.
Advertising revenue grew 43 percent to $3.83 billion. Mobile
ads accounted for 76 percent of that, up from 62 percent in the
same quarter last year. The average price paid per ad rose 220
percent while total ad impressions, a measure of the number of
times an ad is viewed, fell 55 percent.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Stephen R. Trousdale and Richard Chang)