Facebook profit surges 71 pct as mobile ad sales soar

1 天前
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点14分 / 1 天前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc reported a 71 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the social media giant's push into video ads helped drive growth in its mobile ad business.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $3.89 billion, or $1.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $2.28 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 44.8 percent to $9.32 billion.

Mobile ad revenue accounted for 87 percent of the company's total advertising revenue of $9.16 billion, up from 84 percent a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $9.02 billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

In the first quarter, Facebook changed the method it reports earnings, focusing on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings instead of non-GAAP.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

