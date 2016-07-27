UPDATE 4-Facebook trounces Wall St estimates with sharp ad sales growth

(Adds CEO comments from analyst call)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Rishika Sadam
July 27 Facebook Inc provided more
evidence on Wednesday that it can turn eyeballs into profit as
the maker of the world's most popular app and social website
trounced Wall Street's estimates, sending its shares to an
all-time high.
The leading social media company's mobile app and push into
video attracted new advertisers and encouraged existing ones to
spend more. It now has more than 1.7 billion monthly users, well
ahead of any rivals.
Its shares were up 5.4 percent in after-hours trading at
$130.01, after hitting their highest since the company went
public in 2012.
"Facebook has shown that you can be a giant and you can be
innovative," said analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights &
Strategy. "What is working very well is their very quick shift
from desktop to mobility. This was their biggest issue when they
went public."
Facebook is adapting better to the shift towards mobile and
video than social media rival Twitter Inc, which
reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth in three years on
Wednesday.
Mobile advertising revenue accounted for 84 percent of the
company's total advertising revenue, compared with 76 percent a
year earlier.
Total advertising revenue surged 63 percent to $6.24
billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $5.80 billion,
according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
The company also saw strong growth in monthly active users,
now boasting 1.71 billion as of June 30, up from 1.49 billion a
year earlier. Time spent on its suite of apps, including the
main Facebook app, Instagram and Messenger, increased "double
digit percentages," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on a
conference call with analysts.
David Wehner, Facebook's chief financial officer, pointed to
Asia-Pacific, especially India, as one of the most promising
areas for continued user growth. The region "has been a
consistently good performer for us over the last several
quarters and we will continue to invest our global sales
resources to drive opportunities there," Wehner said in an
interview with Reuters.
MILLENNIAL SHIFT
Facebook is one of the biggest beneficiaries as advertisers
move money away from television to the internet and mobile
platforms. The company has been beefing up its presence in the
mobile video market, where Snapchat and YouTube pose strong
competition.
The company is also courting advertisers to experiment with
Facebook Live, its recently launched live video feature.
Executives said they were working to become a "video first"
platform, and identified private messaging as a growing focus.
Zuckerberg reiterated his company's 10-year plan on the call
with analysts. Over the next three years, it will focus on
continuing to grow its massive user base, especially in
developed nations, and over the next 10 years it will look to
build new technology to get more people online and using
Facebook through internet-beaming drones.
Meanwhile, Facebook still has several untapped areas for
revenue opportunities, including its WhatsApp and Messenger
apps, both of which have more than 1 billion users. But Wehner
said the company does not plan to monetize them any time soon,
and that it is instead focused on building interactions between
businesses and users on the apps.
Facebook also owns picture-sharing app Instagram, which
recently announced it has more than 500 million users. Facebook
has yet to say how much money Instagram makes, but research firm
eMarketer predicts it will make $1.5 billion in revenue this
year.
Excluding items, Facebook earned 97 cents per share for the
second quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average had expected a
profit of 82 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Facebook's stockholders rose to
$2.05 billion, or 71 cents per share, compared with $715
million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 59.2 percent to $6.44 billion, ahead of
analysts' average estimate of $6.02 billion.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Yasmeen Abutaleb
in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Bill
Rigby)