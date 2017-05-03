Facebook profit surges 76.6 pct as ad sales jump

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
Mobile ad revenue accounted for 85 percent of the company's total advertising revenue of $7.86 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 82 percent a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $7.68 billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.
The social media giant is expected to generate $31.94 billion in mobile ad revenue globally in 2017, a 42.1 percent jump from a year earlier, according to research firm eMarketer.
Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $3.06 billion, or $1.04 per share, from $1.73 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $8.03 billion from $5.38 billion.
Facebook is the last of the top five U.S. tech companies to report quarterly earnings.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.