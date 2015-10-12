Facebook pushes shopping features in move to e-commerce

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 13 Facebook Inc wants
its users to shop for clothes and other products from their
mobile phones without ever leaving its app.
In an effort to move further into e-commerce and compete
with Amazon Inc's retail offerings, Facebook announced
Monday it is testing several ad features that allow users to
shop directly through its app.
Few users make purchases on mobile phones because it is slow
and cumbersome, but Facebook hopes to win over more ad dollars
by smoothing the process. Mobile purchases make up less than 2
percent of all retail sales, according to research firm
eMarketer.
"We're looking to give people an easier way to find products
that will be interesting to them on mobile, make shopping easier
and help businesses drive sales," said Emma Rodgers, Facebook's
head of product marketing for commerce.
Among the new features are ads that take a user through a
specific brand's products without redirecting them to another
site. For example, a user who clicks on an ad from a boutique
could see an expanded page that displays numerous clothing
items.
Businesses on Facebook will also be able to display products
for purchase directly on their own pages. And users will be able
to purchase products directly on Facebook through a "buy now"
button that will be more widely available.
The 1.5-billion-member social network has also added a new
section on its app that takes users directly to a shopping page
where they can browse among numerous brands from a select group
of small businesses that will gradually expand.
"From Facebook's perspective, they're addressing a pain
point for retailers," said Catherine Boyle, an analyst at
eMarketer. "They will attract serious ad dollars with this
offering."
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)