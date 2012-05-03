FACEBOOK-Facebook's IPO: who gets rich?

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 The rich are going to get richer when Silicon Valley's biggest IPO starts trading. Facebook is only getting about half -- or $5.6 billion -- of the roughly $10.6 billion it plans to raise via a mega IPO. The other half, or about $4.9 billon, is going to a handful of insiders -- many Silicon Valley notables. Chief among them are co-founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, venture firm Accel Partners, early investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Russian tycoon Yuri Milner's DST, and investment bank Goldman Sachs. And Mark Pincus, co-founder of the gaming company Zynga , is set to get his second payout in six months. He stands to make almost $32 million, on top of his take when the social gaming giant he co-founded went public last year. Those holding onto their stakes -- for now -- include: Napster co-founder and Facebook founding president Sean Parker; co-founder and Zuckerberg's Harvard roommate, Dustin Moskovitz; various Facebook executives; and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The largest seller is Accel Partners, which will make about $1.2 billion if the shares sell at the $31.50 mid-point of an indicative price range. Zuckerberg, who started Facebook in 2004 from his Harvard dorm room, is selling the next largest chunk of shares worth a little under $1 billion. Assuming the mid-point price of $31.50, following are details on the amount the selling stockholders will make: * Accel Partners $1.2 billion Accel Partners $1.13 billion Lead investor Jim Breyer $72.75 million * Mark Zuckerberg $951.3 million * Digital Sky Technologies $827 million * Goldman Sachs $415 million * MAIL.RU $355 million * Peter Thiel and associated funds $244 million * Meritech Capital $220 million * Greylock Partners $220 million * Microsoft Corp $207 million * Elevation Partners $145 million * Tiger Global Management $106 million * Mark Pincus $31.8 million Mark Pincus Personal $22.66 million Ogden, an entity controlled by Pincus $9.13 million * Reid Hoffman $29.7 million Aufklarung, Hoffman's angel fund $24.7 million Reid Hoffman $2.5 million Michelle Yee, Hoffman's wife $2.5 million
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS