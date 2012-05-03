版本:
FACEBOOK-Facebook's IPO: who gets rich?

By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih	
    SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 The rich are going to get
richer when Silicon Valley's biggest IPO starts trading.
 	
    Facebook is only getting about half -- or $5.6 billion -- of
the roughly $10.6 billion it plans to raise via a mega IPO. The
other half, or about $4.9 billon, is going to a handful of
insiders -- many Silicon Valley notables. 	
    Chief among them are co-founder and Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg, venture firm Accel Partners, early investor and
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Russian tycoon Yuri Milner's DST,
and investment bank Goldman Sachs.	
    And Mark Pincus, co-founder of the gaming company Zynga
, is set to get his second payout in six months. He
stands to make almost $32 million, on top of his take when the
social gaming giant he co-founded went public last year.	
    Those holding onto their stakes -- for now -- include:
Napster co-founder and Facebook founding president Sean Parker;
co-founder and Zuckerberg's Harvard roommate, Dustin Moskovitz;
various Facebook executives; and venture capital firm Andreessen
Horowitz.	
    The largest seller is Accel Partners, which will make about
$1.2 billion if the shares sell at the $31.50 mid-point of an
indicative price range. Zuckerberg, who started Facebook in 2004
from his Harvard dorm room, is selling the next largest chunk of
shares worth a little under $1 billion.	
    Assuming the mid-point price of $31.50, following are
details on the amount the selling stockholders will make:	
     	
* Accel Partners                           $1.2 billion	
    Accel Partners                $1.13 billion	
        Lead investor Jim Breyer            $72.75 million	
* Mark Zuckerberg                       $951.3 million	
* Digital Sky Technologies                $827 million	
* Goldman Sachs                      $415 million	
* MAIL.RU                         $355 million	
* Peter Thiel and associated funds        $244 million	
* Meritech Capital                    $220 million	
* Greylock Partners                    $220 million	
* Microsoft Corp                      $207 million	
* Elevation Partners                $145 million	
* Tiger Global Management                $106 million	
* Mark Pincus                     $31.8 million	
    Mark Pincus Personal            $22.66 million	
        Ogden, an entity controlled by Pincus    $9.13 million	
* Reid Hoffman                    $29.7 million	
    Aufklarung, Hoffman's angel fund        $24.7 million	
        Reid Hoffman                     $2.5 million	
    Michelle Yee, Hoffman's wife        $2.5 million

