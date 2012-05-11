Facebook's Zuckerberg says mobile first priority

| PALO ALTO, Calif.
PALO ALTO, Calif. May 11 Facebook Inc
CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday laid out his 2012 goals to
investors on the Silicon Valley leg of his IPO roadshow, saying
his first priority was improving the social network's mobile
application.
About 200 investors showed up to an IPO presentation in Palo
Alto, California, where they were given the opportunity to quiz
Zuckerberg and his lieutenants. Wall Street had been concerned
about the company's ability to wring revenue from mobile users,
considered crucial for long-term growth.
Facebook aims to raise about $10.6 billion via its initial
public offering, dwarfing the coming-out parties of tech
companies like Google Inc and granting it a market
value of up to $96 billion - rivaling Amazon.com Inc's.
On Thursday, a source close to the process told Reuters its IPO
was already oversubscribed, a week before final pricing.