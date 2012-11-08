Facebook's Sandberg sells another $3.75 mln in stock

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 Facebook Inc Chief
Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg sold $3.75 million worth of
stock in the company on Tuesday, her second stock sale since
trading restrictions on insiders expired last week.
Sandberg sold roughly 176,000 Facebook shares for an average
price of $21.24 on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing on
Thursday. Sandberg still owns nearly 19 million vested shares of
Facebook, the world's No.1 Internet social network, according to
the filing.
Last week, Sandberg sold roughly $7.4 million worth of
Facebook stock. Facebook General Counsel Theodore Ullyot and
Chief Accounting Officer David Spillane also sold millions of
dollars worth of shares last week. All the Facebook executives'
sales were part of pre-arranged stock trading plans.