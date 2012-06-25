Facebook taps COO Sandberg for board seat

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Facebook Inc on
Monday named Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg a director,
adding the first woman to a board that includes seven men.
Sandberg, 42, left Google Inc in 2008 to take over
business operations at Facebook.
For years one of the most vocal critics of the gender
imbalance in Silicon Valley's executive ranks, Sandberg played a
central role in guiding the social networking company to its
massive IPO in May.
Her promotion comes as Facebook seeks to cultivate a more
mature image, as opposed to the college dorm-room startup image
that has lingered since Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg founded
the company.
"Sheryl has been my partner in running Facebook and has been
central to our growth and success over the years," Zuckerberg
said in a statement. "Her understanding of our mission and
long-term opportunity, and her experience both at Facebook and
on public company boards makes her a natural fit for our board."