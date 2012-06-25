UPDATE 2-Facebook taps COO Sandberg to be first woman on board

* Sandberg vocal critic on Silicon Valley gender bias
* Played central role in guiding Facebook to IPO
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Facebook Inc named
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg a director on Monday,
adding the first woman to a board that includes seven men.
For years one of the most vocal critics of the gender
imbalance in Silicon Valley's executive ranks, Sandberg, 42,
joined Facebook in 2008 and played a central role in guiding the
social networking company to its $16 billion IPO in May.
Her promotion comes as Facebook seeks to cultivate a more
mature image, as opposed to the college dorm-room startup
reputation that has lingered conspicuously since Harvard dropout
Mark Zuckerberg founded the company in 2004 after building a
prototype website that judged the relative attractiveness of his
female classmates.
"Sheryl has been my partner in running Facebook and has been
central to our growth and success over the years," Zuckerberg,
28, said in a statement. "Her understanding of our mission and
long-term opportunity, and her experience both at Facebook and
on public company boards makes her a natural fit for our board."
Prior to joining Facebook to helm its business operations,
Sandberg worked at Google, where she was credited for
building the search advertising division into a massively
lucrative cornerstone of the web giant's business.
She has been tasked with stoking similar growth at Facebook,
which claimed $3.7 billion in revenue last year but is under
pressure to justify its $70 billion valuation in the public
markets.
At the same time, Facebook hopes the promotion of one of
corporate America's most high-profile women will go some way to
soothe concerns over its own gender issues, especially given
Sandberg's advocacy on the subject.
Before Facebook went public, the California State Teachers'
Retirement System, the second-largest largest pension fund in
the United States, openly urged the company in February to
diversify its board to include women while calling the makeup of
the all-male panel "disappointing."
Two months later, the women's rights group UltraViolet held
a protest outside Facebook's New York offices over the same
issue.
The Menlo Park-based company faced embarrassment as recently
as last week, when the Wall Street Journal published advance
excerpts of a memoir by Katherine Losse, an early employee who
recounted being harassed and propositioned by male co-workers
until Sandberg intervened when she came onboard.
""By naming Sheryl to the Facebook board, it's clear the
company received the message loud and clear," CalSTRS CEO Jack
Ehnes said. "We are optimistic Facebook is on its way to further
expanding the board while simultaneously creating the diversity
and independence we think is important to the future
sustainability of this vibrant company."
In recent years, Sandberg's clout within Facebook has been
unquestioned while she has also served as its public face, often
in place of the sometimes socially-awkward Zuckerberg, who has
focused on improving the product. Meanwhile, Sandberg has
represented the company at events like the World Economic Forum
in Davos, Switzerland - where she led a panel on women's
advancement in January.
A former chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers during the Clinton administration, Sandberg serves on
the board of Walt Disney Co and several non-profit
organizations.
"Facebook is working every day to make the world more open
and connected," she said in a statement. "It's a mission that
I'm deeply passionate about, and I feel fortunate to be part of
a company that is having such a profound impact in the world."
Under Sandberg's stewardship, Facebook navigated a rocky IPO
in May but still faces a litany of growing pains, chief among
which are its regular brushes with privacy controversies that
threaten to erode the eight year-old service's popularity even
as it approaches 1 billion users.
On Monday, the social network was again subject to fresh
accusations that it had tampered with user privacy by changing
the email contact listed for every user to a facebook.com
address without notification.
Facebook defended the move, saying it was part of a broader,
earlier effort to enhance "consistency" to the service.
"As we announced back in April, we've been updating
addresses on Facebook to make them consistent across our site,"
a Facebook spokeswoman said. "In addition to everyone receiving
an address, we're also rolling out a new setting that gives
people the choice to decide which addresses they want to show on
their timelines."
Facebook shares closed down 3 percent at $32.06 on Tuesday,
still more than 15 percent off of its May offering price.
Aside from Sandberg, the company's board comprises of seven
men, including Zuckerberg; venture capitalists James W. Breyer,
Marc Andreessen and Peter Thiel; The Washington Post Co
Chairman Donald E. Graham; Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
and Erskine Bowles, the University of North Carolina president
emeritus.