CORRECTED-Facebook's Sandberg urges family-friendly policies on Mother's Day

By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK May 14 Facebook Inc Chief
Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal
on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working
parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid
parental leave and affordable childcare.
Sandberg, an influential voice in corporate America and
author of the successful 2013 book "Lean In," said the U.S.
government and employers must do more to help parents,
especially single mothers, who are struggling to provide for
their children while assuring their safety and well-being.
"It's time for our public policies to catch up with what our
families deserve and our values demand," Sandberg, a 47-year-old
widowed mother of two, wrote on her personal Facebook page. "We
all have a responsibility to help mothers as well as fathers
balance their responsibilities at work and home."
One of the most important actions the government could take
is to help millions of families living near the poverty line by
raising the federal minimum wage, Sandberg said.
More than 40 percent of American mothers are the primary
breadwinners for their families, she said, and many of them are
the only breadwinner.
Sandberg's message was accompanied by a picture of her with
her mother and mother-in-law on the day of her wedding to former
SurveyMonkey Chief Executive Officer Dave Goldberg, who died in
2015 from cardiac arrhythmia.
In "Lean In," she encouraged women to be more ambitious in
the workplace. Following Goldberg's death, she co-wrote the book
"Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding
Joy" that was published this year.
Sandberg called for more protections for mothers, fathers,
gay and transgender parents as well as for adoptive parents who
seek a leave of absence from their job to care for a child or
other family member.
"We shouldn't have to risk losing a job or being able to
meet the basic needs of our families to do that," Sandberg said.
Sandberg, one of the wealthiest American women with a net
worth of $1.38 billion, said the United States is one of the
only developed countries not to guarantee paid family or
maternity leave.
Sandberg also said American parents need affordable
childcare. In the United States, the cost of daycare for two
children is more than the median annual rent in all 50 states,
she said.
"How are parents supposed to work if they don't have a safe
and affordable place to leave their kids?" she asked.
While President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka
Trump has publicly stated her support for paid maternity leave,
her father has not articulated a clear position on such
benefits, as well as the other issues Sandberg raised in her
post.
In a Mother's Day Facebook post last year, Sandberg called
for greater public and corporate support for single, working
mothers.
