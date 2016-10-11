Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who has been mentioned as a potential Treasury Secretary should Democrat Hillary Clinton become the next U.S. president, said on Tuesday she has no plans to go into government.
"I'm staying at Facebook," Sandberg said when asked at a conference in Menlo Park, California if she would consider taking a position in government if Clinton wins the Nov. 8 presidential election. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernard Orr)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.