Facebook's Sandberg says has no plan to work in government

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who has been mentioned as a potential Treasury Secretary should Democrat Hillary Clinton become the next U.S. president, said on Tuesday she has no plans to go into government.

"I'm staying at Facebook," Sandberg said when asked at a conference in Menlo Park, California if she would consider taking a position in government if Clinton wins the Nov. 8 presidential election. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernard Orr)