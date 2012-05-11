Facebook co-founder Saverin renounces citizenship

SAN FRANCISCO May 11 Facebook co-founder,
Eduardo Saverin, has renounced his U.S. citizenship, according
to an Internal Revenue Service report, just days before the
company's record initial public offering.
The news, first published by Bloomberg on Friday, was based
on an IRS notice late in April, which names individuals "who
have chosen to expatriate."
Facebook plans to raise as much as $10.6 billion in an IPO
that values the company at as much as $96 billion.
The offering could leave Saverin - who once owned 5 percent
of the company - with a hefty capital-gains tax bill.
Saverin has sold enough of his Facebook stake that he
doesn't appear in IPO filing documents that list shareholders
who own 5 percent or more of the company, though his holdings
are still believed to be substantial.
He now lives in the Asian city-state of Singapore, which has
no capital-gains tax. That compares with a minimum 15 percent
rate for long-term capital gains in the United States for people
in higher income brackets.
The Brazil-born Saverin was educated in the U.S. at Harvard,
where he co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg and others.
Renouncing citizenship is a complicated and lengthy affair
involving a signed oath and an appearance before a U.S.
diplomatic official, according to the U.S. State Department's
Web site.
Giving up citizenship is an irrevocable act, the State
Department says.