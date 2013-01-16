UPDATE 5-Facebook rolls out friends-based search product

* Focus on people, places, photos and interests
* Facebook, Yelp shares drop
* May be initial salvo against Google - analysts
By Alexei Oreskovic
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan 15 Facebook Inc
took the wraps off a new search tool on Tuesday that lets people
trawl their network of friends to find everything from
restaurants to movie recommendations, an improvement that's
likely to increase competition with review websites like Yelp
and potentially even Google Inc.
The so-called graph search marks the company's biggest
foray into online search to date, though it displays only
information within the walls of the social network rather than
links to sites available across the Internet.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's 28-year-old founder and chief
executive, introduced the new product at the company's first
major product launch since a rocky initial public offering in
May.
"Graph search is designed to take a precise query and return
to you the answer, not links to other places where you might get
the answer," Zuckerberg told reporters at its Menlo Park,
California, headquarters. "What you've seen today is a really
different product from anything else that's out there."
Facebook shares, which have climbed 15 percent since the
start of the year, slid 3 percent Tuesday to just above $30. The
product news fell short of some of the most optimistic
predictions, which included speculation that the social network
would introduce its own smartphone or an Internet search engine.
Dubbed "graph search" because Facebook refers to its growing
content, data and membership as the "social graph," the function
will be available at first only as a "beta," or trial, for just
hundreds of thousands of its billion-plus users.
It will let users browse mainly photographs, people, places
and members' interests. Zuckerberg stressed that people can sort
through only content that has been shared with them, addressing
potential privacy concerns.
Shares in Yelp dived more than 6 percent on fears that
Facebook's new friends-based search concept will begin to draw
users away from the popular reviews site, which also lets people
maintain a circle of trusted friends. Google stock held steady.
Some analysts said Facebook may be taking a tiny step toward
eventually challenging Google on its home turf, but said that
was a much more challenging undertaking and a long-term
possibility at best.
Zuckerberg stressed that the new graph search did not
encompass Internet searches, Google's specialty.
Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said the product was
inevitable. "We think this will enable them to expand beyond
display ads and ultimately compete with Google," he said.
THE PROMISE AND THE THREAT
The world's largest online social network, Facebook is
moving to regain Wall Street's confidence after the IPO and
concerns about its long-term financial prospects.
Much of Facebook's recent focus has been on making money
from users who are migrating to mobile devices. Zuckerberg said
he could foresee a business in search over time, but analysts
advised caution. Facebook has come under fire numerous times for
unclear privacy guidelines.
While Tuesday's revelation fell short of some of the wilder
guesses about what Facebook planned to reveal in its
highest-profile news briefing since its market debut, analysts
said it was overdue for a well-rounded search tool, given its
current inadequacies.
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter argued that
recommendations from trusted friends were more valuable than
from strangers on the Web.
Facebook has a vast amount of information in its social
network, including roughly 200 billion photos. But some analysts
noted that the information each user has access to through a
network of friends is not always that extensive and could limit
the usefulness of Facebook's search offering.
"Very well-connected individuals have a rich treasure trove
of data that they can mine, but the average person's storehouse
of data is much sparser and has less relevance to these
queries," said Ray Valdes, an analyst for Gartner Inc.
Facebook's announcement underscores the increasing overlap
between social media and traditional Web search engines. Google,
the world's No. 1 search engine, launched the Google+ social
network in 2011 and has been integrating data between Google+
into its search engine.
In the works for more than a year, Facebook's new search
feature will initially be available for the English language
only and for use on desktop PCs.
Bringing the search tool to mobile devices, such as
smartphones, would probably require a change in design of the
product, noted Valdes. "It might be that they have to come up
with innovation like voice search, a Siri-like voice assistant
to get it to work well on mobile," he said, referring to the
technology available on Apple Inc's iPhone.
Facebook executives at the event showcased a variety of
different potential uses of the product, such as finding a date
by searching for single men who live in San Francisco and are
from India, and creating a holiday card by finding all the
photos in which spouses appear together.
The search technology will use the "likes," "check-ins" and
star-ratings that Facebook users have posted about restaurants
to determine the order of the recommendations displayed, though
Facebook search engineering head Lars Rasmussen noted that
users' comments about restaurants don't currently affect search
result rankings.
Zuckerberg said the search tool was a work in progress that
would take the company years to fully build out. He pointed to a
variety of additional features on the horizon, such as support
for additional languages and the ability to incorporate data
from third-party services, like online music services, which
connect to Facebook.
"I don't necessarily think that a lot of people are going to
start coming to Facebook to do Web search because of this, that
isn't the intent," said Zuckerberg. "But in the event that you
can't find what you're looking for, it's really nice to have."