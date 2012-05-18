版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 19日 星期六 05:28 BJT

SEC to look at Facebook trade glitches

WASHINGTON May 18 The Securities and Exchange Commission will review the Nasdaq trading glitches surrounding the initial public offering of Facebook Inc on Friday, an agency spokesman said.

"As is our practice, staff will review the incident with Nasdaq to determine its cause and steps that will be taken to address it," SEC spokesman John Nester said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐